Education officers donate blood for ill Santa Rosa student

Senior Officers of the Ministry of Education yesterday donated blood at the National Blood Transfusion Service for a student of Santa Rosa Secondary who was diagnosed with Leukemia. The schoolgirl is in need of O+ (Positive) blood for blood transfusion to begin her chemotherapy.
A release from the Ministry of Education said that the officers who donated blood were Immanuel Bridgewater- Principal Education Officer (Ag), Marti Desouza- District Education Officer- Region One (Barima-Waini), Ameer Ali- Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO)- Secondary (Ag), Sadiek Ishmael- Senior Education Officer, Patrick Onwuzirike- Assistant Chief Education Officer- Technical and Saddam Hussain- Senior Education Officer.