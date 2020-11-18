Integrity Commission totalling up returns

A mere five days before its November 15 deadline the Integrity Commission had received only around 50% of the 1,300 financial declarations which persons in public life are required to submit.

“We had our meeting last week and then we had just about 50% of the submission. The deadline hadn’t passed yet so we haven’t decided what’s next. Now that the deadline has passed we have to now go and tally up and see who complied and who didn’t,” Commission Chair Kumar Doraisami told Stabroek News on Monday.

He explained that the next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for the second week of December. During this meeting a decision about whether to publish the names of non-compliant officials or take any other action will be made.