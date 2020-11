Rajkumar Parbhu, the pedal cyclist who was hit by a car along the Montrose Public Road on November 4th 2020, is now at home recuperating.

A sister of the man who asked not to be named told this newspaper that her brother is in a lot of pain.

The woman, who resides abroad, is concerned that after she leaves for home, relatives will need to consider finding someone to care for Parbhu since he is at a stage where he requires support to walk.