Teshawna Lall appointed GMC General Manager

Teshawna Lall has been appointed as the new General Manager of the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC).

This is according to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday which provided no further information on the appointment.

The statement said that Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha met with recently appointed members of the Board of Directors for the GMC and the Hope Coconut Indus-tries Limited in the Ministry’s main boardroom and stressed the need for innovative policies at the GMC.