Financial institution refused my cheque

Dear Editor,

For years now we have read the popular column in the media titled “believe it or not by Robert Ripley”. Apart from the post-United States of America elections machinations, yesterday I experienced a dose of believe it or not.

In an effort to help a citizen I gave the person a cheque in favour of Guyworth Financial, it was a relatively small amount of 20,000 Guyana dollars. The person yesterday returned saying that this financial institution refused to accept the cheque.

In disbelief I called the office and the female who answered the phone confirmed that they do not accept cheques, because they had problems with cheques earlier. I pointed out to the good lady that every business is expected to be cautious in dealing with cheques particularly in circumstances where consumable goods or movable items are involved. The transaction involved none of the above, further I reminded the official I have given three generations of public service and during that period I’ve never had a difficulty using personal cheques, and I added that no entity has ever refused my cheques of much larger sums. The official of this financial institution was adamant.

I reminded the lady that this is 2020 when generally there is a movement away from cash transactions. I myself do not keep cash small or large amounts.

I wish to add this caveat. Some of us are fond to talk about supporting the brothers and sisters but at the same time display a disrespect for elders. These same folks are surprised when others show disrespect to them and our elders.

The reason for this letter is because I want to help create an environment of rational behaviour and to ensure that we appreciate the dynamics of the twenty first century and a fast changing world.

Yours faithfully,

Hamilton Green