Citizen Liaison Volunteers, U.S. Passports, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs), Consular Reports of Death Abroad (CRODAs), and other American Citizen Services:

The U.S. Embassy in Georgetown, Guyana continues to prioritize American Citizen Services (ACS) as we follow the Department of State’s “Diplomacy Strong” phased approach to resuming operations. The U.S. Embassy offers the full range of services for U.S. citizens, including passports, Consular Report of Birth Abroad, Consular Report of Death Abroad, and limited notarial services. The answers to commonly asked questions relating to U.S. citizen services can be found here:

https://gy.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/american-citizen-services-faqs/ We have resumed processing a limited number of visa services at this time for students, crew, petition-based work visas and cases involving humanitarian emergencies. For questions relating to your visitor visa or about rescheduling a pending consular appointment, please contact us at 1-877-246-6788 (local) or 1-703-988-5765 (U.S) Monday to Friday from 07:00 to 21:00 hrs. You may also email us at: acari_contactus+gy+mrv+en@visaops.net

or visit https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-gy for specific guidance.