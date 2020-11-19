Kitty boy, 15, fatally shot during sleepover

A 15-year-old boy succumbed at a city hospital yesterday afternoon, hours after he was allegedly accidentally shot in his head by one of his friends during a sleepover at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty.

Dead is Rockey Sawh of David Street, Kitty.

Sawh was shot once in his head during the incident which occurred sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where he was admitted as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Sawh succumbed around 5.30pm.

Police Commander of Region 4A Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean told Stabroek News that the police received a report of the incident around 2am yesterday.

According to McBean, investigations thus far revealed that Sawh and the 17-year-old suspect were present at the suspect’s Sandy Babb Street home, when the suspect allegedly accidentally shot Sawh in his head.

He said the wound was inflicted with a gun belonging to the suspect’s father, who is a licensed firearm holder.

The suspect was taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation, McBean added.

The dead teen’s mother, Amrita Panday explained to this newspaper that when she returned home from work on Tuesday, Sawh asked her permission to sleep over at the suspect’s house and she agreed.

“He (Sawh) asked me to go over and spend the night and I said fine because he doesn’t normally go over,” she said.

Panday said details surrounding the incident remained unclear up to yesterday.

“This morning (yesterday) I got the message that he got shot. I don’t know how, why or what is the cause,” Panday said.

Upon receiving the news, Panday said that she and other relatives rushed to the hospital, where they saw Sawh’s body lying in an unconscious state.

She said she later met with doctors, who told her that her son would not survive the injury. “The doctor say he wouldn’t make it. He brain did shut down. Three ah them (doctors) done tell me just wait on the call now because he on the life machine,” Panday noted.

According to the grieving mother, the suspect and her son grew up and spent a lot of time together.

“He and this friend actually they grow up, they know one another. The child does come home at me, they does share clothes together, they do everything together,” she said.

Sawh attended Cummings Lodge Secondary School.