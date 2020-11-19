Trinidad: Popular businesswoman, daughter killed in ambush

(Trinidad Guardian) A popular Cunupia flower shop owner and her daughter were last night killed in Carapichaima, as they boarded a car to go to their home in Cunupia.

Sandy Khan, owner of ABC Flower Shop at Jerningham Junction, Cunupia and her daughter Stephanie Khan were killed when gunmen ambushed them as they boarded a car at a relative’s house at Dynasty Trace North, Joyce Street, Carapichaima.

Khan’s three grandchildren, ages eight, seven and one, escaped the attack unhurt.

According to a police report, at about 7.30 pm six family members were in a vehicle reversing out of the driveway when two men wearing black masks walked alongside it and opened fire on them. The children’s mother Stephanie and her mother, Sandy, died on the scene. The driver, a Venezuelan national and close friend of Stephanie, was also shot but managed to leave the scene in a waiting vehicle, according to eyewitnesses. Police said he went straight to the Chaguanas Health Facility for treatment.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified last night, said he was watching television when he heard the gunshots.

“It sounded like bamboo bussing but we realised it was gunshots and when we looked out we saw the Spanish bleeding and walking out and getting into a car.”

Khan’s stepmother said Khan’s brother read about the incident on Facebook.

“When we went to the police station we saw the children there, then we decided to come on the scene to see what happened. We don’t know who or why. It is shocking.”

Police officers had the vehicle the victims were in removed to Camp Cumuto for a forensic analysis.

Up to late last night, the officers were still on the scene. A motive is yet to be established.