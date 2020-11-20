AG says 2nd APNU+AFC election petition should be struck out for breach of service

In his submissions calling on the court to strike out the election petition filed by the main APNU+AFC Opposition contending that the March 2nd elections were unlawfully conducted, Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC is arguing that service of this petition had not been properly effected.

The Coalition has filed two petitions challenging the results of the March 2nd General and Regional elections which saw the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) winning the seat of government.

Nandlall’s submissions are in relation to the second petition filed by Monica Thomas and Brennan Nurse who are contending that the elections were unlawfully conducted and/or that the results, (if lawfully conducted), were affected or might have been affected by unlawful acts or omissions.