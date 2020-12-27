NY-based Guyanese woman dies after Christmas Eve hit and run

A 54-year old New York-based Guyanese woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Christmas Eve night after the driver of an SUV crashed into the Uber taxi in which she was travelling at Rockaway Boulevard, New York (NY).

Dead is Ritawantee Persaud, also known as ‘Aunty Rita,’ of Ozone Park, Queens, NY.

She suffered injuries about her body, including to her head, and was taken to the Jamaica Hospital, where she succumbed.

The 50-year-old Uber driver was also injured. He sustained injuries to his head and legs and is hospitalized at the same hospital. His condition is listed as stable.

According to a New York Daily News report, the driver of the Lamborghini SUV fled the scene on foot and had not yet been apprehended. The report said that the police found marijuana in his car.

A 26-year-old passenger of his car was also injured. She was taken to the hospital by the police.

The report explained that Persaud was seated in the back seat of the Uber; a black 2018 Toyota Camry when tragedy struck.

“Persaud’s 50-year-old Uber driver was making a left from Rockaway Boulevard onto 103rd Avenue when the car was hit by a man driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV about 7.05 p.m. Thursday, police said,” the report stated.

As a result of the impact, the Lamborghini overturned.

At the time, Persaud was on her way to visit family members. The accident occurred just five blocks away from her home.

Persaud moved to the United States (US) about two decades ago and worked as an accountant. She was described as a devoted member of temples, who enjoyed singing.

The report quoted Persaud’s childhood friend, Sandra Sankar, as saying, “She won the hearts of many, many children because she dedicated her life to a lot of childrens’ activities in the temples”.

“She was a selfless individual. We think we’re only here to grab and grab and take for ourselves but this is a young individual who would just give and give,” Sankar added.

“She had only (just) stepped into that vehicle – maybe for two or three minutes – and bam,” Sankar lamented.

According to the report, Sankar hopes that the police will soon catch the driver. “He cannot give back that life,” she said. “But at least he should be punished and he should be taught a lesson that you know what, you need to take care. Because we all know what goes around comes around, right?” Sankar added.

Meanwhile, the report said that a cousin of the dead woman, Deurani Ghani, wrote on Facebook that Persaud was “always there for everyone, family, friends, co-workers kids and even strangers.”

“Our entire Queens Hindu community lost a gem of a soul tonight,” wrote Persaud’s nephew Vikash Misir. “Never once have I seen her in a negative mood. She may be upset but always has a huge smile on her face and does what she has to make sure everyone around her is happy,” the report said.