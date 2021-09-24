Suspect arrested over hit-and-run death in NY of Guyanese community activist

Nine months after Ritawantee Persaud, a New York-based Guyanese woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident, a suspect has been arrested.
According to a statement by the New York State Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar, the person suspected of being involved in the accident that claimed the life of Persaud, also known as ‘Aunty Rita,’ of Ozone Park, Queens, New York, was apprehended yesterday afternoon. In the statement, Rajkumar said that the arrest brings the family of Persaud, and the entire Guyanese-American community, one step closer to justice for the victim.