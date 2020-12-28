Gov’t mulling setting up of regional arbitration hub

Government is set to embark on a programme to help to promote the use of arbitration in commercial disputes with Guyana positioning itself as an arbitration hub. And such a move would require facilitating and further developing and upgrading its local arbitration law and practice.

According to a recent release from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, consultations have been held with Guyanese-born, retired High Court Justice of Belize, Courtney Abel. A proposal was made and considered, with the blessing of President Irfaan Ali, to help to promote Guyana as an arbitration hub by facilitating and further developing and upgrading its local arbitration law and practice.