GPL powers Turkeyen Railway Embankment homes for Christmas

On Wednesday, several homes along the Turkeyen Railway Embankment were powered for the first time by the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) .

A release from the power company said that the initiative forms part of GPL’s Unserved Areas Electrification Programme which targets regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

The release said that residents also expressed thanks to Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and GPL’s Metering Department for facilitating the necessary infrastructural works to provide them with access to electricity for Christmas.