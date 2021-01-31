COVID vaccines closer

As part of its plan to achieve herd immunity by the end of this year, the Government of Guyana has been exploring several options to obtain COVID-19 vaccines and China recently pledged to donate 20,000 doses of its shots.

COVAX, the international mechanism for the development and supply of vaccines, will also be making 3,800 doses of vaccines available to Guyana from February to March. The names of the vaccines in question were not provided.

And with COVAX only providing vaccines for 20 per cent of the Guyanese population in 2021, President Irfaan Ali yesterday disclosed in an address to the nation that the government is exploring several other options to ensure that the majority of the population is vaccinated by the end of this year.