All eligible persons will get their COVID grant

As he assured that all persons who qualify for the $25,000 COVID grant will receive their money, Minister of Local Government Nigel Dharamlall says that anyone who has a problem or needs guidance should call the hotline numbers or contact responsible government ministries.

“They can also contact any of the officers on the ground. There are usually supervisors also and they will assist,” Dharamlall told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted following complaints to this newspaper and on social media.

He said that the Ministry of Human Services and the Ministry of Local Government are the ministries where complaints can be channeled.