MV Kimbia sales off to northwest following dry docking

Two weeks after being docked for rehabilitation work, the MV Kimbia yesterday returned to serve the North West District. The vessel departed from the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) wharf in Kingston with passengers for Mabaruma.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill yesterday met with passengers as they prepared to depart.

Edghill, while apologizing for the inconvenience caused, said that the MV Kimbia was scheduled to go into dry dock for repairs since 2018. He explained that the entire bottom of the vessel was rotten and had to undergo emergency repairs.