Puran Brothers’ high bids led to sidelining – Mayor Narine

Puran Brothers Inc, a major player in the garbage disposal industry, was sidelined from the Mayor and City Council’s tendering process after it submitted bids that were higher than the council’s engineer’s estimate.

Puran Brothers was bidding to provide garbage collection service to the city under the new procurement system.

Mayor Ubraj Narine last week said that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) did not omit Puran Brothers Inc from the listing of garbage collectors in the city, but rather, the company refused to compromise. Narine maintained that the selection process was transparent.