Wales Sugar Estate should capitalise on its brand equity

Dear Editor,

It is a horrible idea to use the Wales Sugar Estate for a gas pipeline landing location. There is too much brand equity in the name and heritage of the Wales Sugar Estate. Instead, we should be pursuing a joint partnership with the UK, specifically His Royal Highness (HRH) The Prince of Wales to co-brand sugar produced at the Estate. This may be achieved by pursuing an ownership structure that is 49% UK / 51% Guyana. This ownership structure allows for significant input and brand control by HRH. Guyana will benefit from the prestige and reestablishment of our famous Demerara Brand while also increasing the margin obtained via a premium price point for HRH’s private stock of sugar and adjacent accompanying products such as HRH’s rum. Once properly refurbished to maintain the historical and classic features of the Estate, an additional benefit is also there to be had in the tourism sector. Many visitors will be attracted to and willing to pay for a tour of such a famous sugar estate that is also a national heritage site.

Best regards,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana