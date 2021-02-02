Fire damages dressing room at Shaheed’s Girls Orphanage

A fire yesterday destroyed a dressing room at the Shaheed’s Girls Orphanage in Oleander Gardens, East Coast Demerara.

Another fire in Novem-ber, 2018 had destroyed the building and it was rebuilt.

Sharia Bacchus, a member of the board of directors for the home, during an interview yesterday with Stabroek News, stated that the fire was confirmed by the Guyana Fire Service as being electrical in origin. The fire started in a dressing room located on the upper flat of the building at about 11:10 am.

Bacchus stated that while sewing was ongoing at the bottom flat of the home, three girls who were headed upstairs discovered the fire. Stabroek News was informed that the children immediately informed the caregivers who rushed the girls out of the home and to safety. While it was a scary experience, no one was hurt. Fire tenders arrived shortly after on the scene and fire-fighters were able to contain the fire. When Stabroek News arrived at the scene of the fire, the fire-fighters were engaged in mopping up operations, while the girls were together with a caregiver seated under a shed. The inside of the home was waterlogged.