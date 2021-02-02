Education Ministry launches ‘BEKIND’ campaign  

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has launched a campaign titled, ‘BEKIND’, to address the upsurge in what it calls ‘unkind behaviours’ which it said recently began appearing on social media.

According to MoE’s press release, it noticed that there were persons who were being ‘unkind’ to others in language and actions while on a platform. The ministry did not disclose which platform these behaviours were noted, neither did the ministry identify the ‘unkind actions’ it recognized. The campaign, according to MoE’s release, is aiming to promote the development of emotional intelligence of children, teachers, and parents through education and kindness. The campaign, the ministry says, targets children, teachers, and parents who have had harsh experiences due to Covid-19 and its impact.