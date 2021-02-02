Food supplies dwindling for Guyanese fishers held by Venezuela

As food supplies on Lady Nayera and the Sea Wolf dwindle, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hoping to utilize Guyana’s embassy in Caracas to fund supplies for the 12 fishermen still detained in Venezuela.

“They on a serious lockdown. The guy who was interpreting for them and so can’t go round no more and they got about three days of food left. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs say they working on a way to get them food and we trying too but it hard. You know they ain’t got no Western Union and because of COVID-19 nobody can’t travel into Venezuela so I’m not sure how we can help them,” Kumar Lallbachan, the owner of Lady Nayera told Stabroek News yesterday.

Lallbachan said that the men are in constant contact with their families in Guyana and so far have reported no issues other than isolation and depleting rations.