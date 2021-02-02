Canada’s new envoy accredited

President Irfaan Ali yesterday received Letters of Credence from Mark Berman, accrediting him as High Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Guyana.

A release from the Office of the President said that in accepting the Letters of Credence, President Ali reiterated his appreciation for the unwavering stance which Canada took in defence of Guyana’s democracy last year and its support for the county’s development.

He added “On behalf of the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I express our gratitude for Canada’s continued support for the peaceful resolution of the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela that is now before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).”