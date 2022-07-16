Canada committed to diversifying trade relations with Guyana – High Commissioner

While Canada remains committed to improving its relations with Guyana and the wider Caribbean, High Commissioner Mark Berman says that his country is seeking to diversify its trade relations with Guyana in an effort to contribute to the rebuilding of a resilient global economy.

The High Commissioner made the statement at a reception to commemorate Canada Day on Wednesday night.

He highlighted that in 2021, Canadian imports from Guyana totalled CAD$199.6 million and added that they are seeking to have that increased. The High Commissioner also said that the recent visit from the Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng has cemented the commitment to improving relations between the two countries.