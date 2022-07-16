Albouystown man remanded over shooting

A Sussex Street, Albouystown man was on Friday remanded to prison after police say he shot at another man after threatening him.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Andrew Ridley, 29, of Sussex Street, fired off several shots but missed his intended target.

Ridley appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court 1, where the charge of discharging a loaded firearm with intent was read to him.

According to the police, on July 10, at about 06:45 hrs at School Street, Albouystown, Ridley approached 26 year-old Terrence Basteani, also of Albouystown, at a stall at School Street, as the man was making a purchase.

The police allege that Ridley began threatening him before whipping out a silver gun and firing several shots in Basteani’s direction. Basteani, however, managed to flee without suffering any injury. Ridley was subsequently apprehended by police ranks on the following day.

Ridley pleaded not guilty to the charge and was then remanded to prison until August 10.