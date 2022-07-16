Two held over ganja after police car chase

The police arrested two men on Thursday afternoon after a car chase in the city and they are expected to file drug charges against them after they tried to dump a quantity of cannabis that was reportedly in their possession.

The Guyana Police Force said a 38-year-old man of D’Urban Street, who was the driver, and a 58-year-old man, who was an occupant of the vehicle, were both arrested after a failed attempt to escape police ranks during a chase in Georgetown.

The arrests were effected at about 13:20 hrs.

The police said ranks attached to the Brickdam Police Station were on motorcycle patrol in the vicinity of Cummings Street and South Road, when they observed the driver of the car smoking what appeared to be a cannabis joint.

The police stated that the ranks signaled to the driver to get him to stop but he refused to do so. Instead, he proceeded south on Cummings Street and a chase ensued.

The police allege that while in the vicinity of Camp and Croal streets, the driver discarded a transparent plastic bag out of the driver’s side window and continued driving. It was subsequently recovered and found to be a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis.

The car was subsequently intercepted at Hadfield and Cross streets, Georgetown and the driver and the other occupant were arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station. The suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 46.36 grammes.