Fleeing traffickers ditch car with $6.6M in ganja on Linden bridge

The police on Sunday found a total of 44 pounds of cannabis with an estimated street value of $6.6 million in a car that was abandoned on the eastern side of the Wismar Bridge, at Linden, after the occupants fled the moving vehicle as law enforcers approached.

The Guyana Police Force yesterday reported that it is now searching for two identifiable men in connection with the discovery.

According to the police, acting on information, a party of policemen went to the eastern side of the bridge around 9.40 pm and the silver grey car with registration number PWW 9605 was spotted in the line of traffic.