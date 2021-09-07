Public safety behind move to extend restrictions on unvaccinated – Anthony

With government moving to place greater restrictions on access to public spaces by unvaccinated persons, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony yesterday said the decision was driven by the need to ensure public safety.

“So, it is one way of ensuring that the environments in the public are much safer because if you have vaccinated people then the chances are we’ll have a much safer environment when we visit those places,” Anthony said during Monday’s COVID-19 update.

“And it’s not only for the people who are accessing the services, it’s also for the people who are working there. Because we have to create the safe environment if we are going to push back against the COVID-19 disease,” he added.