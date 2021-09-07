Six more with COVID dead -Health Minister says almost 99% of hospitalised patients unvaccinated

Guyana on Monday confirmed the deaths of six more persons who had COVID-19, taking the country’s death toll from the virus to 647.

The deceased, who all succumbed on Sunday, were identified by the Health Ministry yesterday as three men, ages 79, 62 and 61, and three women, ages 83, 75 and 56. The six, who all died while in state care, were from regions Three, Four and Seven.

“The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests,” the ministry explained in a statement.