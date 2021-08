Two more women, 79 and 55, succumb to COVID

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that two more persons who were infected with COVID-19 have died.

This has increased the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Guyana to date to 556.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the two latest fatalities are women, ages 79 and 55, from regions Four and Six, respectively. They died while receiving care at a state medical facility.