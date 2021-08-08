Guyana News

Insurance coverage for gas to energy project would hinge on impact study -EPA Director

Kemraj Parsram
By

Insurance coverage for the planned US$900 million gas to energy project will be dependent on the findings of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) should the project be approved, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Kemraj Parsram has said.

During the recently held scoping meetings, several persons raised concerns about insurance coverage and Parsram had stated that consideration for financial coverage will be included in the environmental permit if environmental authorisation is given.