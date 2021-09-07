Region Two seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

With Region Two recording an increase in coronavirus cases, the Region’s Task Force will be taking the necessary actions to ensure that businesses and residents adhere to the COVID-19 measures, while calls continue for more persons to get vaccinated.

According to acting Medical Superintendent Dr Sheneer Reid, who is head of the region’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Team, although the number of infections keeps climbing, persons are still hesitant to get vaccinated to protect themselves.

Statistics shared by Dr Reid indicated that up to yesterday the region had recorded a total of 852 cases, with 19 deaths. She said 113 persons were in home isolation, one at the quarantine facility at Suddie and four were patients battling for their lives in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Liliendaal. The region recorded eight new cases as of September 5.