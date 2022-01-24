Region Three to ramp up COVID-19 enforcement amid surge in cases, deaths

Dear Editor,

The Region Three COVID-19 Task Force along with stakeholder agencies will join the Guyana Police Force from today (January 24, 2022) in ramping up enforcement in relation to breaches of the COVID guidelines as the Region has seen over 100 positive cases daily along with several related deaths within the past two weeks.

The coronavirus pandemic has placed significant demands on the limited resources of the Region’s Health sector as such the willful flouting of the COVID guidelines and large gatherings at bars, birthday parties, private parties and weddings by some citizens should not be allowed to harm those who are already full vaccinated and are taking all the required precautions.

Looking back at Region Three’s COVID-19 cases using the period December 15-29, 2021 the cases recorded were from zero to the maximum of four on any given day, in total only 25 persons were positive for that period.

However, compared with January 13th to 22nd 2022, we have had a total of 1,377 new cases, almost over 100 new cases every day.

Leguan and Wakenaam had registered zero cases, now we are seeing that those islands have new cases.

Eight more persons have died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 1,130.

Amongst those who died recently are three persons from Region Three – a 51-year-old man who died on January 21; a 60-year-old man who died on January 21; and a 67-year-old man who died on January 22.

Sincerely,

Halim Khan

Region Three Coordinator for the

COVID-19 Task Force