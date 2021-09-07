Hundreds turn out for Region Two adolescent vaccination drive -parents eager for secondary schools to reopen

With their parents eager for the resumption of face-to-face learning, hundreds of children in Region Two have already received their first Pfizer jabs under the adolescent COVID-19 vaccination campaign that is now underway.

According to Regional Education Officer Nichola Matthews, 910 Primary-level students and 3,604 Secondary-level students in the region are eligible to be vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccines for children 12 and older were made available at the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School (ARMS), the Johanna Cecilia Secondary, and the Charity Secondary School on Monday.