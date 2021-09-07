Ali affirms gov’t support for police efforts to bring Henrys’ killers to justice

On the one-year anniversary of the discovery of the mutilated bodies of West Coast Berbice (WCB) teenagers Joel and Isaiah Henry, President Irfaan Ali said the government supports the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in its efforts to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime face the “fully penalty” of the law.

“…We support the Guyana Police Force in working as hard as possible to ensure that those who are responsible will face the full penalty of the law,” Ali said on Monday in response to questions from reporters.

“It was a very, very sad period and continues to be a sad part of our history. We pray and hope that situations like these never arise again in our country. Our prayers and thoughts continue to be with all the families who would have lost loved ones in that period of our history,” Ali said.