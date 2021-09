Man shot outside Diamond supermarket after row over alleged counterfeit note

A man was shot while another escaped during a confrontation over a claimed counterfeit $5,000 bill outside of a Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) supermarket last night.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the shooting, which took place around 8pm.

He said the wounded man, who remained unidentified up to press time, was taken to the Diamond Hospital for medical attention. He was shot once to his back.