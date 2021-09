Several injured in Avenue of the Republic collision

Several persons were injured after a minibus and pick-up collided last night at the junction of Croal Street and Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown.

The accident occurred around 8.15pm.

The injured persons, including the driver of the minibus BYY 5002, were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). They were receiving medical attention up to press time last night.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken into police custody.