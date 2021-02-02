Man challenging 88-year sentence for murder of ex-girlfriend on Old Year’s night

Sentenced back in 2016 to 88 years for the murder of his former girlfriend, Jermaine Maynard currently has an appeal pending before the Guyana Court of Appeal where he is challenging the sentence which he describes as severe.

On January 16th, 2016, trial Judge Navindra Singh had handed Maynard an 88-year sentence following his conviction for the December 31st, 2013, shooting death of Carlisa Matthews.

In imposing the sentence, Justice Singh had noted that Maynard showed no remorse for committing the crime.