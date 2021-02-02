Sports

Top Cop Hoppie commends Savory on Super50 selection

Kemol Savory (right) receives his gear from Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, DSM.
By

Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, DSM at a simple ceremony recently, commended Rural Constable and national cricketer, Kemol Savory, on his selection to the Guyana Jaguars Super50 squad.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman was called up as a replacement for Trevon Griffith ahead of the Regional Super50 tournament, scheduled to bowl off in Antigua on Sunday.

Commissioner Hoppie, himself a former player, and now head of the Police Force Cricket Club  which Savory represents in the Georgetown Cricket Association tournaments, presented the talented Essequibian with a pair of batting gloves, pads and a helmet during the simple ceremony.