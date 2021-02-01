Rising Stars congratulate Savory on Jaguars’ selection

South Essequibo-based Rising Stars Sports Club has extended congratulations to Kemol Savory on his selection to the Guyana Jaguars squad for the upcoming Regional Super50 competition.

Savory, 24, was called in as a replacement for top order batsman, Trevon Griffith, who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the team’s departure.

“We are confident that Kemol will continue to put in his hard work and remain focused and committed to the tasks ahead for his team in the competition,” the club in a statement said.