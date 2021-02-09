Eastern Airlines suspends service to Guyana

The Ministry of Public Works today said that it has taken note of a decision by Eastern Airlines to suspend its service to Guyana with immediate effect.

Hundreds of passengers are likely to be severely inconvenienced by this development.

This decision by the airline, which commenced operations less than one year ago, is yet to be officially communicated to the Government of Guyana, the ministry said in a statement.

It is important to note that within the past few days the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority has held several discussions with the company and during those discussions, there was no mention of the suspension of flights to Georgetown, the ministry said.

Notwithstanding, the Ministry of Public Works, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, and the Guyana Revenue Authority currently have bonds in place with Eastern Airlines to help protect passengers and state agencies.

Eastern Airlines’ last flight operations were on Saturday, February 6 and their next scheduled flight was expected on Friday, February 12, the ministry said.

The airline operated four flights weekly in January 2021 but this was significantly reduced in the last two weeks.

Eastern has suffered from numerous interruptions of service.