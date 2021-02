GuySuCo aiming to produce 97,420 tonnes this year -$400M being spent on Blairmont Estate maintenance

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is working towards a production target of 97,420 metric tonnes (MT) for 2021 and it is rapidly moving ahead with maintenance as it prepares for the start of the first crop later this month.

GuySuCo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sasenarine Singh yesterday said the company is hoping to complete maintenance by February 20th in order to begin grinding.

Singh noted that the total production for 2020 was 88,868 MT.