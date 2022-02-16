GuySuCo first crop underway

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has commenced its first crop for 2022 with the hopes of achieving its targets as well as to bounce back from the devastating floods of 2021.

Albion Estate is the only estate which has commenced harvesting, with the intention of going into production this week. The crop season commenced on Friday last but the other grinding estates at Uitvlugt and Blairmont are yet to come into production.

Stabroek News was told that Blairmont is scheduled to commence operations later this week while Uitvlugt is aiming to enter into production by the end of the month.