GuySuCo slashes production target for 2022

Still recovering from the devastating floods of 2021, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has set a target of 66,000 tonnes of sugar for the new production year. This figure is a sharp drop from the 2021 target of 97,420 tonnes and the revised figure of 70,000 tonnes.

GuySuCo in 2021 only managed to produce 57,995 tonnes of sugar.

In the first crop cycle of 2022, the sugar producer has set a target of 21,000 metric tonnes while in the second crop the corporation is looking to produce 45,000 tonnes of sugar. The grinding estates last year produced a combined output of 29,650 and 28,345 tonnes of sugar in the first and second crop, respectively.