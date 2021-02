A second suspect in the murder of Kitty contractor Peter Gonsalves, was charged with the capital offence yesterday and remanded to prison.

Daniel Parris, of ‘D’ Field, Sophia, appeared in a Georgetown Court where Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charge to him.

The charge states that on December 7, 2020, at Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty, he murdered Gonsalves during the course or furtherance of a robbery. He was not required to plead to the charge and he was remanded until March 1st.