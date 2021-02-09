Jury in deadlock on rape charge against former cop

With a jury unable to arrive at a verdict in the case against him for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, former police officer Enfield Price was able to walk out of the Georgetown Sexual Offences Court as a free man yesterday afternoon.

Presiding Judge Jo-Ann Barlow, did, however, caution him that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would have to inform him of the way forward regarding whether the state would be pursuing a new trial.

After some hours of deliberation, the foreman of the 12-member panel reported to the court that the jury was deadlocked 12 to 2 and unable to arrive at a verdict.