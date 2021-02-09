Waramadong under consideration for lockdown after new COVID-19 cases

A large majority of the new COVID-19 cases recorded in Region Seven have been recorded in Waramadong and authorities are now considering imposing a lockdown.

Speaking during a COVID-19 update yesterday, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony stated that the community remains a place of interest for the health authorities while adding that some additional testing was done there over the weekend and saw a number of new cases being recorded.

“Over the weekend we did additional testing there and unfortunately we have a number of additional cases so we have a doctor on site that has been working with the community,” he said.