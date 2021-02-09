Prisoner attacked at Lusignan jail died of brain haemorrhage

An autopsy yesterday showed that Victor Soomaru, the 40-year-old Kitty resident who succumbed at a city hospital last Thursday, hours after he was allegedly attacked by a fellow inmate at the Lusignan prison died as a result of brain haemorrhage due to multiple fractures.

Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliott, confirmed the findings of the autopsy which was performed yesterday by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

In a press release, Elliott had said that the incident occurred around 9.05pm on Thursday.