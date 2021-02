Twenty-three persons were taken into custody after the police in Region 4A (Cummings Lodge to Agricola) conducted cordon and search exercises in several areas within the division.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor last evening said that the operation was conducted between Sunday and yesterday morning.

During the process, he said sixty-seven motorcycles, eleven pedal cycles and two laptops were discovered. They were all lodged.

The investigation is ongoing.