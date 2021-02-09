Toshaos complain about VAT on hinterland travel

The PPP/C Government will be writing letters to local aircraft operators who are yet to remove VAT from hinterland-bound flights, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill said yesterday.

Edghill was at the time meeting with members of the National Toshaos Council. Edghill said he believes that enforcement of the removal of VAT was meant to see a reduction in ticket prices and this must be accomplished.

Edghill also discussed hinterland airstrips that are about to undergo repairs, and that village economies are likely to take off as contracts will be made available for villagers to conduct maintenance works on those airstrips.