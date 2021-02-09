GTT raises $10m for Pinktober cancer fight

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has raised $10M through its virtual Pinktober 2020 events.
In making the announcement yesterday in the spirit of World Cancer Day 2021 (February 4), GTT Pinktober Coordinator Diana Gittens said she was thrilled that the company, with the input from Guyanese, was able to meet its targeted fundraising, despite the Coronavirus pandemic. Gittens, on behalf of GTT, pledged to continue the fight against cancer through fundraising to support cancer care – and by being the champion of cancer awareness in Guyana.